COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The sponsor of one of the nation's largest online charter schools says it's cutting that tie, which could halt the Ohio e-school's operations for its roughly 12,000 students within days.
The Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow's staff and students already knew it might close mid-school-year, but for a different reason. ECOT had warned it could run out of money because of state efforts to recoup $60 million in disputed funding amid a legal fight to be heard next month by the Ohio Supreme Court.
ECOT's sponsor, the Educational Service Center of Lake Erie West, says its decision to end sponsorship stemmed from the school's financial troubles.
ECOT can appeal the decision. An ECOT spokesman says it's working with the sponsor to find a solution and striving to keep the e-school open.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.