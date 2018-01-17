spotlight
Which states have the most underprivileged children?
The personal-finance website WalletHub conducted an in-depth analysis of 2017’s States with the Most Underprivileged Children.
In order to bring awareness to the plight of millions of underprivileged children across the U.S., WalletHub’s analysts compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 21 key measures of neediness. The data set ranges from share of children in households with below-poverty income to child food-insecurity rate to share of maltreated children.
Learn more: http://news.lee.net/lifestyles/parenting/which-states-have-the-most-underprivileged-children/article_8e138ae0-9272-11e7-86ac-5bb061729488.html
