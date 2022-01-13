 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
0 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $24,000

UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS! CITY OWNED PROPERTY READY FOR YOU TO FIX UP AND MOVE IN OR SELL. SALE CONTINGENT ON THE PURCHASER CONVERTS PROPERTY INTO AN OWNER OCCUPIED SINGLE FAMILY HOME AND SUBSTANTIALLY RENOVATE THE PROPERTY. INTERESTED PARTIES CAN INQUIRE OF THE SCOPE OF WORK THAT IS EXPECTED BY THE CITY.

