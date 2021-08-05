1 Bedroom Home in Galesville - $89,900

So Very Affordable! This neat & petite, 1.5 story home is move in ready! Newer roof, furnace, windows, electrical, plumbing, siding, & flooring, within the last 7-10 yrs. Main level has kitchen, bath, living room, & office. 2nd floor has 1 large bedroom with walk-in closet. Large backyard with a garden shed & campfire pit. Room for a garage. Office area would make a good 2nd bedroom. This property would also make a good rental property. At this price it should cash flow.