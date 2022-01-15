 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Holland - $264,900

Ever wanted to fly into your driveway instead of drive?? Here's your opportunity! This property holds a 40' x 32' airplane hangar and a recently completed 1 bed, 1 bath house. The house adorns high end laminate floors, hickory cabinets, solid surface countertops, large kitchen island, tiled shower, stainless steel appliances and more! The home's interior was completed in 2020. Septic, well pump, lines and piping were installed in 2019. Please note this house has not been granted the occupancy permit so it cannot be a primary residence. Please contact an agent for the list of items needed for occupancy.

