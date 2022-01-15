Ever wanted to fly into your driveway instead of drive?? Here's your opportunity! This property holds a 40' x 32' airplane hangar and a recently completed 1 bed, 1 bath house. The house adorns high end laminate floors, hickory cabinets, solid surface countertops, large kitchen island, tiled shower, stainless steel appliances and more! The home's interior was completed in 2020. Septic, well pump, lines and piping were installed in 2019. Please note this house has not been granted the occupancy permit so it cannot be a primary residence. Please contact an agent for the list of items needed for occupancy.
1 Bedroom Home in Holland - $264,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mount Pleasant is paying nearly quadruple the most recent assessed fair market price for the property of one of the last Foxconn holdouts.
It will be several months before a Hy-Vee supermarket opens in the former Sears department store building at 4200 State Hwy. 16, at Valley View Mall.
The La Crosse Police Department has identified the victim in a shooting on the city’s North Side over the weekend as 36-year-old Ernest Knox.
A 61-year-old La Crosse man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a probation hold after allegedly assaulting a woman last summer and …
SPARTA — J-Mart Japanese/Asian Grocery and its owner, Brian Jewell, have expanded its merchandise selection and settled into its new, much lar…
A 21-year-old La Crosse man has been charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court after allegedly sexually assaulting two women during the same n…
The La Crosse Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred early Saturday morning on the city’s North Side.
The city of La Crosse plans to install four-way stop signs at six downtown intersections in order to improve safety.
Iowa’s Jordan Bohannon called out Wisconsin’s Brad Davison and Big Ten officials on Twitter. The conference offered no public response. Why that’s a failure for the conference.