1 Bedroom Home in Holland - $299,900

Home is located on the Holland Air Park which makes it perfect for the private pilot. Huge hangar which could also be used by the hobbiest or mechanic. Inside of home was completed in 2020 with commercial grade laminate floors. Hickory cabinets in a large kitchen with center island. Large living room, one bedroom could be converted to two, walk in ceramic shower and huge laundry room. All appliances included so this unique home will be great for the weekend get away or full time home. Septic was installed in 2019, well pump, lines and piping installed in 2019, additional siding for completion of high points of the home are being left by the seller.