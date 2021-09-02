Affordable & priced to sell! Northside fixer upper in a great location. Newer roof and furnace. Hardwood floors under carpet. A/C does not work. Had been used as a used book store/owner occupied. Ready to be rehabbed. Look quick before it's gone.
1 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $49,000
