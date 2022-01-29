 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

1 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $54,900

1 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $54,900

Adorable manufactured home located by the Black River on the North side of town. 2016 model home with 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom and main floor laundry. Cozy covered deck off the front adds a lot of charm. Open dining room, kitchen and family. Enjoy the convenience this home has to offer.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News