1 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $79,900

A MUST-SEE CHARMING SOUTHSIDE HOME WITHIN A HALF MILE OF DOWNTOWN. COZY TURN-KEY HOME AT AN AFFORDABLE PRICE. THE HOME HAS BEEN RECENTLY UPDATED AND OFFERS COMFORTABLE LIVING WITH PEACE OF MIND. OFF STREET PARKING FOR TWO VEHICLES, PRIVACY FENCED BACK YARD W/ FIREPIT. ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED!

