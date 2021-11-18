1 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $94,500

Great opportunity for someone looking to downsize, buy their first home, or add this solid property to their investment portfolio! Just a short drive to I-90, shopping, and restaurants, property actually consists of 2 tax parcels for a total of .26 acres! Large, private, and completely fenced in back yard perfect for pets! Ramps in front & back provide easy access. Hardwood floors in master & family rm. Master has a large walk-in closet. Fresh paint in bedroom & entryway. Washer and dryer conveniently located. Furnace & Central AC around 7 years old, Hot water heater 4 years old! Open back yard with 2 large storage sheds and plenty of off-street parking w/alley access! Plenty of room for a garden. Covered patio area perfect for enjoying the back yard w/3 apples trees & lg raspberry patch!