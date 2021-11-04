 Skip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Money Creek - $85,000

1 Bedroom Home in Money Creek - $85,000

Here's your chance to own a little piece of Paradise. Adorable ranch home with 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom and a. 1 car detached garage. Open concept kitchen-dining room-living room. Main floor laundry and appliances are included.

