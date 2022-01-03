 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

1 Bedroom Home in Shelby - $119,900

1 Bedroom Home in Shelby - $119,900

Cozy little home nestled into the base of the bluff!! Recently updated one bedroom house. Efficient living. Newer furnace and AC as well as stainless steel kitchen appliances. New thermopane windows. Lower Shelby taxes. Easy access to bluff trails. Home inspection completed for buyer's review.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News