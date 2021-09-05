Incredibly renovated & maintained residential property in Historic Downtown neighborhood with many potential uses. You will be amazed the moment you walk in by the condition of this home. Hardwood floors, 9 FT ceilings & a ton of natural light highlight the front parlor, living room & spacious dining room. A large kitchen with mobile island & walk-in pantry. The home was set up for communal living with 10 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, 2 laundry facilities & a 2nd kitchen set up on the 3rd floor. Impeccable renovations & maintenance has been completed over the last 20 years. Includes 2 stairwells to each floor, handicap ramp & off street parking in the back, and yard space or potential for more parking if needed. Current Condition Use Permit on file.
10 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $485,000
