Prosecutors have identified the 16-year-old male accused in the June 14 homicide of a child in La Crosse.

Kamitri Riles was charged as an adult Wednesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with a single felony count of first-degree intentional homicide. He is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $250,000 cash bond.

According to the complaint filed by the La Crosse County District Attorney's Office, police responded to a Winneshiek Road address, where a child, identified in the complaint only by her initials, was found unresponsive. The child sustained numerous injuries to her face, hip and stomach.

Police interviewed Riles shortly after the body was found. He told police he was looking after the child while her mother was gone. He told police that the child had fallen on her face while she was playing outside the previous night but otherwise appeared unharmed. The complaint says he repeatedly denied hitting the child and assumed she was fine. He stood by his denial after police confronted him with alleged inconsistencies in his story.

An autopsy was performed June 15 in Rochester, Minnesota. The pathologist concluded that the child died from blunt force injuries to the head, neck and torso.

Police conducted a second interview with Riles June 22. The complaint says he initially repeated a similar version of the events before admitting to lying about the child coming downstairs June 14 around 1 p.m. He then admitted that the child never got out of bed June 14.

Later in the interview, Riles reportedly admitted to inflicting the injuries that caused the child's death. The complaint says he told police the child was crying for her mother and that he struck her twice with his hand, causing her head to hit the ground. He said the child got back up and that he pushed her in the chest. He said he wiped blood off her face and put her back to bed.

Riles reportedly told police he found the child dead sometime later. He said he didn't tell anyone right away. The complaint says he told police, "Yeah, I went back downstairs. I went to sleep hoping it was a dream."

During Wednesday's initial appearance, Judge Scott Horne ruled the defendant would be referred only by his initials. The Tribune is using Riles' full name after obtaining it from open records available to the general public prior to the hearing.

Riles' next court date is a July 5 calendar call.