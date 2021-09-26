2 Bedroom Home in Bangor - $569,000

Totally secluded house + Guesthouse on 33.88 acres of prime hunting land. Adjacent property has 104 acres in deer management & is enrolled in a conservancy. Home has 2 bdrms & 2.5 baths, a heated gar, main flr laund, & 26x36 sunrm w/Southern exposure. Guest home has 2 bdrms, 1 bath, kitchenette, liv rm, & loft for addtnl sleep space. Wraparound deck on both homes w/lookout gazebo on main home. LP forced air furnace for main home & electric basebd for guesthouse. Outdoor wood burner heats both homes & hot water heater for main home. New driveway 2021. Property has holding tank & artesian spring water well, recent passing water tests & no issues. Bids secured for well & septic system installed. Seller is willing to give $40,000 allowance or drop $40,000 & sell ''as is'' w/current systems.