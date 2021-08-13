2 Bedroom Home in Bangor - $579,000

Trees & Nature make good neighbors! 33.88 Acres & this 1.5 story w/walkout basement & 2nd guest home or rental. Seller's property abuts to property w/104 acres that are in ''Open Managed Forest Land'', open for hunting. Main house has walkout basement, heated gar, full bath & storage. Main level has 1 bdrm, full bath, kitchen,laundry, family rm,dining rm, living rm w/soaring ceilings & den w/door to wrap around deck to lookout gazebo. Upper level has mstr bdrm w/sink & vanity. 2nd home/guest home has living rm, kitchen, full bath & 2 bdrms on the main level & the upper level loft has small room or bdrm. Detached 4 stall open lean two & enclosed kennel. Outdoor wood burner heats both homes & hot water in main house w/LP backup for main home & elec backup in guest home. New driveway in 2021.