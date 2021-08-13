Trees & Nature make good neighbors! 33.88 Acres & this 1.5 story w/walkout basement & 2nd guest home or rental. Seller's property abuts to property w/104 acres that are in ''Open Managed Forest Land'', open for hunting. Main house has walkout basement, heated gar, full bath & storage. Main level has 1 bdrm, full bath, kitchen,laundry, family rm,dining rm, living rm w/soaring ceilings & den w/door to wrap around deck to lookout gazebo. Upper level has mstr bdrm w/sink & vanity. 2nd home/guest home has living rm, kitchen, full bath & 2 bdrms on the main level & the upper level loft has small room or bdrm. Detached 4 stall open lean two & enclosed kennel. Outdoor wood burner heats both homes & hot water in main house w/LP backup for main home & elec backup in guest home. New driveway in 2021.
2 Bedroom Home in Bangor - $579,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Site work began last week for a Chick-fil-A restaurant and a 6,600-square-foot building that probably will have two to four retail and/or rest…
Powerful storms made Saturday the wettest day on record for the city of La Crosse.
- Updated
LAKE DELTON — One person received non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting at Kalahari Resort early Sunday, according to a news release from Lake Delton Police Chief Daniel Hardman.
Bobby Clayton pleaded guilty May 10 to two counts of third-degree sexual assault and one count each of burglary, battery, aggravated battery, …
A 21-year-old died Saturday during a two-vehicle crash in Union Township in Houston County, between Caledonia and Hokah, according to the Minn…
Every time a rainbow appears over a Wisconsin town, the messages start rolling in.
At least 20 structures in La Crosse County were damaged after nearly six inches of rain pelted the county over the weekend.
The School District of La Crosse has met with a variety of community stakeholders in focus groups over the past two months to examine options …
HOLMEN — The owners of Holmen’s newest restaurant say they are grateful for the support they’ve received from the community.
A 29-year-old Ettrick man was charged Wednesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court after being arrested in an underage sex sting. Briar S. Guen…