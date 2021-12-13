French Island Living! Perfect starter home or add to investment portfolio! 2 bed 1 bath large rec room in lower level or as use as non-conforming 3rd bedroom. Hardwood floors on main level. Lots of storage space. Conveniently located next to the interstate.
2 Bedroom Home in Campbell - $129,900
