2 Bedroom Home in Campbell - $174,900

TURNKEY RANCH STYLE TWIN HOME WITH FLOWING FLOOR PLAN & EASY COMMUTE TO LA CROSSE, ONALASKA OR LA CRESCENT. JUST THE RIGHT SIZE FOR GETTING STARTED OR DOWNSIZING. YOU'LL LOVE THE LOOK (PARTIAL BRICK) & WOODED LOT. FEATURES: KITCHEN W/NEWER APPLIANCES & PLENTY OF OAK CUPBOARDS, BRIGHT/SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM (BUILT-IN BOOKCASE/DRAWERS, NICE NATURAL LIGHT), NEWLY FINISHED LOWER REC RM TO ENJOY W/FAMILY & FRIENDS (2ND BATH ON LOWER W/SHOWER & PLENTY OF STORAGE AS WELL), 2 BRS ON MAIN (NEW FLOORING, NICE CLOSET SPACE), FULL BATH W/NEW SHOWER SURROUND (NEW SINK IS ORDERED), CONVENIENT ATTACHED GARAGE FINISHED/EPOXY FLOOR+ADDTL OFF-STREET PARKING. HOME IS UPDATED W/NEW FLOORING & FRESHLY PAINTED; READY FOR NEW OWNERS!