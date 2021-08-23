 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Coon Valley - $169,900

2 Bedroom Home in Coon Valley - $169,900

2 Bedroom Home in Coon Valley - $169,900

Nicely updated 2 bedroom home with extra wide 2.5 car garage in in Coon Valley. This comfortable home features a brand new kitchen, new roof, new exterior doors, refinished hardwood floors, new LVT flooring in kitchen, new interior doors and trim, new furnace and many new windows. The work has been done, just move in and enjoy this beautiful home. Don't miss the large porch/sunroom, the spacious back yard and the oversized (24' x 30') insulated and finished garage. Call today to see this fine home!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News