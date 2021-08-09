2 Bedroom Home in Dresbach - $329,900

Spectacular views of the Mississippi come with completely updated walk-out ranch home. Beautiful custom kitchen with hand crafted cherry cabinets, center island, stainless steel appliances, with gas cook-top, Samsung fridge, Bosch dishwasher & ceramic tile flooring. Amazing main floor bathroom with jetted tub & custom tiled walk-in shower. Lower level features a great office/crafting space with lots of custom cherry cabinets, family room with natural fireplace & well thought-out laundry room complete with more custom cherry cabinets. Seller has extensively updated the home all new Anderson windows in 2011, Anderson sliding patio doors in 2019, remodeled entire kitchen, updated bathroom, added 1/2 bath in the lower level, new roof in 2019, well pump is new in 2018. Absolutely a must see!