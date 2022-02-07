 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Gale - $172,900

2 Bedroom Home in Gale - $172,900

Fantastic affordable twin home/condo. This home offers open concept kitchen, living and dining room with direct access to a spacious deck overlooking a large level half acre yard. Extra deep 2 car garage that is fully insulated with finished drywall and has gas line stubbed in for heat. Development has 7.8 acres of common land for your enjoyment as well.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News