 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Galesville - $99,900

2 Bedroom Home in Galesville - $99,900

Affordable housing or it would also make a good rental property! Currently rented month to month, at $700. Main level has kitchen, dining rm, full bath, living room & bdrm and back porch. 2nd story has 2nd bdrm. 2 car detached garage. Close to Ball Park, Fire Dpt, & First Responders. Newer laminate flooring in porch, ,dining rm, living rm, bdrm.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News