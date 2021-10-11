2 Bedroom Home in Hamilton - $250,000

Don't miss this one! 3 miles off hwy 16 West Salem. 2.55 acres on a dead end road with a creek running through your front yard. Abundant wildlife. Extremely clean log home. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths in home. Large shed has living quarters with a 3rd full bath in it, with hot water heater, kitchenette and bar. You will love it out here. Private, quite and peaceful. Such a serene site. Gorgeous property with 3 small koi style ponds. Clean, clean, clean! Extremely hard to find land in West Salem, especially with your own creek with bridge. Can do a very quick sale if needed. All ready to move right in, you won't have to clean a thing.