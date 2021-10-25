 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Hokah - $129,900

2 Bedroom Home in Hokah - $129,900

Updated home with 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, and an attached 1 car garage. Large eat in kitchen with new appliances and convenient farm sink. Family room with new flooring and access to the front porch. Two bedrooms upstairs with new carpet. 1 full bath upstairs and 1/2 bath on the main level. Cozy three seasons room off of the kitchen overlooks the Hokah Falls. Newer washer, dryer, furnace and fresh paint. All appliances are included.

