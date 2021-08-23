2 Bedroom Home in Hokah - $149,900

Cute and cozy Bungalow located on the edge of town. 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths with a detached 2 car garage. Galley style kitchen opens up to the dining and overlooks the back yard. Main floor family room with wood floors. One main floor bedroom and full bath. Upper level has one bedroom, a half bath and another bonus room for a home office or 2nd family room. Beautiful fenced in yard. Relaxing deck and patio are a plus!!!