2 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $326,900

New Construction Zero Entry 1650 SF twin home, 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom on main. open concept Chefs kitchen has dark kitchen cabinets with white granite countertops, stainless steel appliance's, huge sit at island has Sink and Dishwasher, vent hood above stove. Dining room walks out to 15 x 10 covered stamped concrete porch. Master bath has duel sinks & walk in closet. lower level is stubbed for 3rd bathroom, 3rd and 4th bedrooms and family room. Ask for pricing if you would like Lower level finished. stove and dryer are plumbed for both electric or gas, with gas line in the garage. Park is going in across the street. Target completion date for this home is August 15th.