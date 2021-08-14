2 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $333,000

New Construction Zero Entry 1650 SF twin home, 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom. Open concept Chefs kitchen has white perimeter cabinets with dark granite countertops, stainless steel appliance's, huge contrast color island has Sink and Dishwasher, vent hood above stove. Dining room walks out to 15 x 10 covered stamped concrete porch. Master bath has duel sinks & walk in closet. lower level is stubbed for 3rd bathroom, 3rd and 4th bedrooms and family room. Ask for pricing to finish Lower level. stove and dryer are plumbed for both electric or gas, with gas line in the garage. Park is going in across the street. Target completion date is August 30th, current inside pictures are of 3108 Norse. kitchen cabinets are white around the perimeter with black granite, dark Island w/tan & Black granite.