 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $74,990

2 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $74,990

Well maintained 2 bedroom, 2 bath home features primary bedroom with attached bath and open living area. Large heated 1.5 car Garage with storage and many extras. Enjoy the deck and out door area. Detached shed gives you extra space to store all of your things. This home is ready for you!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

CEO fires 900 employees over Zoom

CEO fires 900 employees over Zoom

"If you're on this call, you are part of the unlucky group that is being laid off," Better.com CEO Vishal Garg said on a Zoom webinar last week.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News