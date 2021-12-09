Well maintained 2 bedroom, 2 bath home features primary bedroom with attached bath and open living area. Large heated 1.5 car Garage with storage and many extras. Enjoy the deck and out door area. Detached shed gives you extra space to store all of your things. This home is ready for you!
2 Bedroom Home in Holmen - $74,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
ONALASKA -- Onalaska Middle School is canceling classes and all after school activities for Tuesday, Dec. 7, due to a "serious threat." The di…
Five businesses have brought new life to the two buildings in The Timbers development, which opened in 2007 along Hwy. 35 in Onalaska.
Laura Williamson: Don't like the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict? What about a Black man defending himself from a racist outside a bar?
The Kyle Rittenhouse trial is a case study in why public opinion doesn’t (and shouldn’t) matter in a court of law. Everyone, white or Black, should be able to plead self-defense — even if the public hates them.
Divorces granted in La Crosse County:
At least five people in Northern California have contracted the omicron variant of the coronavirus, and the outbreak is linked to a wedding in Wisconsin last month.
In last week’s column, I wrote about a spurt of business openings in downtown Galesville.
A Vernon County business commonly known as Amish Wal-Mart was destroyed by a fire on Saturday, authorities said.
"If you're on this call, you are part of the unlucky group that is being laid off," Better.com CEO Vishal Garg said on a Zoom webinar last week.
Engineering professor Akbar Sayeed left behind a "career-long string of victims," according to a recently released report.
The case was identified in a Wisconsin resident who had recently traveled to South Africa.