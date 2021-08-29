 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in La Crescent - $179,900

Adorable cape cod home located in the heart of town. Enjoy the convenience of living a block and a half from the grocery store, post office, pharmacy, public transportation and more! 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and an attached 1 car garage. Eat in kitchen with large patio doors for easy access to the patio. Warm wood floors flow through the bedrooms and into the living room. Large fenced in yard with shed. Updates include: New windows, siding, concrete driveway, bathroom, flooring in kitchen, overhead garage door and added insulation. Don't miss your chance to move right into this beautiful home!

