Adorable ranch home in the heart of downtown La Crescent. 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and a detached 2 car garage plus bonus shed is included. New countertops and stainless steel appliances. Convenient main floor laundry.
2 Bedroom Home in La Crescent - $189,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Valley View Mall will be sold in a public auction next month according to a notice published on the La Crosse County Sheriff's website, after …
The following people have been charged with felonies in La Crosse County Circuit Court:
A tripped fire alarm at a La Crosse parking garage Sunday led to the arrest of two people for indecent exposure.
A local store for horses and their riders will close soon, an Onalaska bakery will be replaced by a La Crosse bakery business, and Spring Grov…
Police said they detained a person of interest in the death of a 10-year-old Milwaukee girl that is being investigated as a homicide.
The following people have been charged with felonies in La Crosse County Circuit Court:
Divorces granted in La Crosse County:
All five voters improperly listed a post office box number at a UPS store as their address.
As supply chain issues affect businesses across the nation, Kwik Trip says it's out of coffee cups.
An 18-year-old La Crosse Central High School student has been charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court after police allegedly found pipe bomb…