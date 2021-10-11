2 Bedroom Home in La Crescent - $279,900

Great low traffic location with a half acre lot in the middle of town and privacy from the neighbors! Lots of updates including bathroom remodels, flooring, kitchen updates, and mechanicals. 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms on the main level with a large kitchen and a sun room overlooking the large private rear yard. Large windows and skylights bring in a lot of natural light. The basement is finished with a family room and 3rd full bathroom. The garage is heated and has a 3rd overhead door to the rear yard. Garden shed included and lots of nice landscaping.