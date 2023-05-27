New Construction home in La Crescent's newest addition. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, with an attached 2 car garage. Enjoy the convenience of living on one level, no steps. Granite countertops, 10 ft island in kitchen and pantry. Master bedroom with private master bath, double vanity and walk in closet. Covered private patio off the dining room.
2 Bedroom Home in La Crescent - $365,000
