2 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $119,900

This two bedroom, one bath home is well-loved on the end of a very quiet neighborhood. Kitchen and bathroom are recently updated with newer appliances and tile shower. The main living spaces offer an open-concept complete with breakfast bar and lots of natural light! Huge basement with laundry as well as fenced in backyard.

