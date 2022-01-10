2 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $120,000

Looking for a home that offers affordability, move-in condition, charm & character -- well if so, here is your home! Nice open concept accentuated by restored hardwood floors , arched doorways, 9 ft ceilings, neutral colors & lots of natural light. Versatile space inc. an enclosed front porch/sunroom, a dining room or possible home office, a back enclosed porch/mudroom off the kitchen & a great living room area. Convenient main floor bedroom(s) & bath as well! Great 1st home or downsizing option! BONUS 2 car detached garage w/alley access & storage room! When not inside, you have good outdoor space to enjoy summer days & fall evenings! Close to schools, outdoor rec & more! You don't want to miss this opportunity! 1 Year Home Warranty Inc.! Brand New C/A Conditioner! *NOT IN FLOOD PLAIN*