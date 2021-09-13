 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $127,000

Cute, cozy and comfortable. This charming 2 bedroom home has had many recent updates over the past 4 years; everything from gutters, to a kitchen makeover complete with new appliances, to new air conditioner and water heater and so much more. The lower level has a family room that just may come back in style, a laundry room and lots of storage. This home is move in ready, easy to maintain and in a lovely neighborhood. Call today!

