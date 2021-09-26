2 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $139,900

Check out this charming bungalow located in a fantastic neighborhood close to schools, parks, and more! This home has all your essentials located on the main floor for easy living. The kitchen features stainless appliances, and ample space for baking and storage. You can't forget the high ceilings throughout! Rewind with a good book in your light and airy front porch. Enjoy the fall outdoors on your paver patio, or prep your raised garden beds for all the goodies you can grow next year. This home is a must-see!