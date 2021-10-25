 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $140,000

Nice home with newer roof and siding. Newer windows. Gas furnace and newer central air. Tile Kitchen floors and main floor laundry with remodeled bathroom. Zoned commercial but no issues being a primary residents if desired.

