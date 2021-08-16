2 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $145,900

Property is great opportunities for investment. This property is two house sit in one lots. 922 Johnson St. is ready to move in all innovation. 924 Johnson St. has been vacant for over one year which then causes the property to lose its legal non-conforming status and reverts back to its current zoning which is R-1. This current zoning allows for only one single family dwelling on the property. The rear house is no longer able to be used as a dwelling is fenced and additional space for parking in alley access.