2 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $149,900

Well maintained southside home with a brand new roof being provided!! Large pictures windows in the front of the home let in tons of natural light. Home is set deep into the lot providing a large flat front yard. Beautiful perennial plants throughout the property. Comfortable living room and spacious kitchen. Main floor laundry. Large den area and two nice bedrooms. Covered carport for additional parking or shaded patio in the summer!! Home inspection completed for buyer's review.

