 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $149,900

2 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $149,900

2 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $149,900

Looking for an affordable home on La Crosse's north side? Check out this 2 bedroom, 1 bath, with a full basement. Bring your ideas and you may have room to expand into the attic. It also includes an oversized 1 car garage, cute front porch and a large, fenced in yard.

View More

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News