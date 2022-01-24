2 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $150,000

Relax and enjoy the sunshine from your large bay window. This home offers eat-in kitchen, solid oak cabinets, solid doors, updated finished basement, and new furnace & AC in 2021. The wood fence in the back yard offers privacy along with a concrete patio, raised garden bed and beautiful perennials that surround the home. Park your toys in the spacious 2 car garage, additional parking in the carport. HSA Home Warranty included.