2 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $159,900

Why rent when you can own this conveniently located home in the southside of La Crosse. Cozy, updated 2 BR, 1 Bath home with a detached 2 1/2 car garage with alley access and extra parking. Large combined living & dining area. Large main floor bathroom with walk in shower and jetted tub. Newer windows throughout the home. Your own fenced in yard will make it feel like home. Close to shopping, dining, and much more. Bus route access. Easy commute north or south. You must see to appreciate all the updates.

