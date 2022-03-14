2 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $159,900

Take time to look at this super cute two bedroom two bath bungalow located on the north side of La Crosse. This nice two bedroom two bath home shines with large southern facing windows and beautiful hardwood floors. Open concept design from the kitchen through the living room. The master bedroom features its own bathroom with shower and both bedrooms are nice sized. Fenced in backyard with the large one and a half car garage and plenty of parking space in the rear. Opportunity to make the yard bigger by expanding into the currently parking space. unfinished basement with the ability to finish and make a small family room or what you're needs may be. Great price point makes this a great investment for any type of buyer.