Take time to look at this super cute two bedroom two bath bungalow located on the north side of La Crosse. This nice two bedroom two bath home shines with large southern facing windows and beautiful hardwood floors. Open concept design from the kitchen through the living room. The master bedroom features its own bathroom with shower and both bedrooms are nice sized. Fenced in backyard with the large one and a half car garage and plenty of parking space in the rear. Opportunity to make the yard bigger by expanding into the currently parking space. unfinished basement with the ability to finish and make a small family room or what you're needs may be. Great price point makes this a great investment for any type of buyer.
2 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $159,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
After a quick and quiet auction Tuesday, the lone bid of $13.2 million was accepted to purchase the Valley View Mall, which is about half of i…
Aquinas High School teachers and staff were scheduled to receive what was cited as “Anti-LGBTQ+” education on Friday, with attendance of the p…
La Crosse police are asking for the public’s help to apprehend two suspects in the Jan. 8 homicide of Ernest Knox.
A 51-year-old Onalaska man faces drug and theft charges after a March 9 traffic stop in Onalaska.
The owners of the Latino Bar in Arcadia, Wis., have opened the Latino Bar and Grill in La Crosse.
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — The Onalaska Luther High School boys basketball team need many things to go the right away on Wednesday to assure itself of…
La Crosse County prosecutors have identified two people as suspects in the fatal Jan. 8 shooting of 36-year-old Ernest Knox.
Wardens used undercover work, surveillance and GPS trackers to crack the case, which they say stemmed from the sale of thousands of pounds of fish that can survive for days out of water.
“The abuse escalated until, one day, Peggy was gone,” the lead prosecutor said during opening statements, setting the table for the family of the accused killer, Linda LaRoche, to testify about her abusive behavior.
A 21-year-old La Crosse man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on $10,000 cash bond after being charged with domestic abuse and a weap…