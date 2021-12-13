 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $165,000

2 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $165,000

Don't miss this opportunity! Check out this beautiful home located in South La Crosse. Newer kitchen cabinets with stainless steel appliances. The front and rear door are newer along with updated wiring and circuit breaker box. Lower level has family room and non-conforming bedroom or office. Quick closing possible!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News