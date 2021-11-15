 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $171,999

Comfortable home in great location with many updates waiting for your finishing touches. The main floor of this home is move in ready featuring a spacious kitchen with quality cabinetry, a nice bathroom, large living room with new flooring, and 1 bedroom. The huge upstairs master suite is currently under construction and is rough plumbed in for dual vanities, a 3x5 shower and a toilet. Just needs a buyer with the vision to complete it and bring it to life. The lower level could easily be finished to buyers liking as well. The exterior is low maintenance with vinyl siding and windows. Large fenced back yard with patio and fire pit. The garage is the size of a 2 car, but only has a single overhead door. Call today to see this fine home.

