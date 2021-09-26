2 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $174,900

This charming Cape Cod, in a quiet Southside La Crosse neighborhood, is the perfect starter home or downsizing opportunity! Two spacious bedrooms with a full bathroom on the main floor, living room, dining room, a completely remodeled kitchen (2018) & lovely original wood floors throughout. Build your own master suite in the attic (10 feet high at peak) and this could be a great family home for years to come! The rec room in the lower level is perfect for movie nights, with the half bath/laundry/storage room adjacent. Corner lot (no sidewalk) with a 1.5 detached garage, 10x17 sun room off of the kitchen, and a nice size yard for grilling outdoors. Newer roof, electrical, and mechanicals. Move right in!