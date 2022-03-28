This well kept and adorable home has 2 bedrooms on the main level and potential 3rd bedroom in the lower level. The lower level has an egress window and space for a bedroom, den and/or family room and plenty of storage with 200 amp service. The attic holds a lot of possibility, as well! So many opportunities in this house! Hardwood floors on main level with neutral colors throughout. Patio door leads to a deck that takes you to a great outdoor space. The lot is a nice size for all your needs. Garage has storage space and there are places for extra parking. This very neat and tidy home will fit your needs as a single person, a couple, or a family--all you have to do is move in!
2 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $179,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
It’s a sure sign that spring has arrived, with a twist this year.
The 16-year-old who was shot multiple times appears to have been walking alongside a child when the shooting started.
ONALASKA — Word is getting around about one of the area’s newest Mexican restaurants — the one with metal monarch butterflies made in Mexico, …
Police arrested a 25-year-old La Crosse man accused of attacking a woman Monday on a walking trail in La Crosse.
A 39-year-old La Crosse man charged earlier in the week with sexual assault of a child has also been accused of a drive-by shooting in La Crosse.
Look for Five Guys Burgers and Fries, Caribou Coffee and MattressFirm to occupy a three-unit building that’s about to be built next to the pla…
Divorces granted in La Crosse County:
Ryan and Joe Benkendorf bartended at John's Main Event as young men. So now that the brothers are going into the tavern business together, they knew what they wanted. They wanted John's Main Event. Now they've got it.
A Holmen woman was arrested March 20 for suspected operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated after a one-vehicle accident damaged the Thirst…
During a Jan. 24 traffic stop on Interstate 90, police recovered 11.2 pounds of methamphetamine, the most ever seized during a single drug bus…