2 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $179,000

This well kept and adorable home has 2 bedrooms on the main level and potential 3rd bedroom in the lower level. The lower level has an egress window and space for a bedroom, den and/or family room and plenty of storage with 200 amp service. The attic holds a lot of possibility, as well! So many opportunities in this house! Hardwood floors on main level with neutral colors throughout. Patio door leads to a deck that takes you to a great outdoor space. The lot is a nice size for all your needs. Garage has storage space and there are places for extra parking. This very neat and tidy home will fit your needs as a single person, a couple, or a family--all you have to do is move in!