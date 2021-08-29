2 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $179,900

Move-in ready charmer 2 bedrm, 1.5 bathrm! Enjoy many updates, fresh paint throughout main flr & original character that shines through -- hardwood floors, archway & relax on your screen porch that leads to fenced bkyd. Bonus: stairway leads to unfinished 2nd flr attic full of potential! Updated kitchen, open concept flow betw kitchen, DR& LR. Beautiful view of Grandad's Bluff from picture window in DR. Partially finished basement w/laundry rm & 2019 water softener. Features range from aluminum siding, 2019 water softener, fenced yd to new custom wood, aluminum & top down bottom up shades 2020, updated 6-panel solid wood interior doors & some updated windows. Showings begin Thurs 8/26/21 Offers Due by 6 pm Sun 8/29. Responses will be Mon 8/30. Plz wear mask inside, take off shoes.