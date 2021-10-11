A tremendous location with up to date amenities. Mature plantings, a fenced in backyard and private patio invite you to this updated bungalow. Inside enjoy the beautiful hardwood floors and woodwork. A warm and cozy home with Main floor living for both bedrooms. The updated kitchen features floor to ceiling cabinetry, two tiered counters and stainless appliances. Picture yourself walking through the double doors and sitting in the front room with a cup of coffee looking out one of the many great windows. The lower level is wide open and ready for you to bring your ideas to create even more living space. The 2.5 car garage has alley access and a additional parking pad that also incudes 30 amp hook ups.
2 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $184,900
