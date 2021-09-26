TURNKEY 2-3 BR RANCH: 2 FINISHED LEVELS, NICE SPACE INSIDE & OUT! FEATURES: UPDATED DINE-IN KITCHEN (CHERRY CABINETS, SECRETARIAT, AMPLE DINING SPACE, EARTHEN TONE COUNTERS, ALL APPLCS INCL), SPACIOUS LIVING RM (CORNER WINDOWS-PLENTY OF LIGHT, TRAYED CEILING, NEW FLOORING), 2 BRS ON MAIN (TRANSOM WINDOW, DUAL CLOSET W/CHERRY BUILT-INS), CONVENIENT ATTACHED GARAGE (PLUS ADDTL PARKING) VIA 3-SEASON BREEZEWAY (NICE INDOOR/OUTDOOR SPACE W/WAINSCOTRING FOR SEASONAL DINING/MUDROOM COMBO) OVERLOOKS THE TASTEFULLY LANDSCAPED/FULLY FENCED YARD W/PAVER PATIO FOR GRILLING (RIVER ROCK, PERENIALS, MATURE TREES), BATH W/NEWER SHOWER SURROUND, FINISHED LOWER (LG FAMILY/REC RM W/KNOTTY PINE ACCENT WALL, 3RD BR/DEN, PLENTY OF STORAGE, FRAMED/STUBBED FOR EASY 2ND BATH). NICE LOCATION/WELL MAINTAINED!
2 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $194,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
In a series of videos on TikTok, one woman said she and her boyfriend gave Laundrie a ride on Aug. 29 in Wyoming.
His entrance music was the most appropriate in the history of professional wrestling.
An Arizona man who allegedly told his father he “snapped and shot a couple of people" was charged Tuesday with murder, about a week after four bodies were found in an abandoned SUV in western Wisconsin, according to a criminal complaint.
A 70-year-old man is dead after a work-related injury Sept. 17 at a Tomah manufacturing plant.
The artist of the “Hatched Baby” has deemed the statue irreparable after it was stolen and damaged almost two weeks ago, city officials said W…
One of the Afghan men charged with crimes at Fort McCoy had allegedly been sexually abusing two boys, ages 12 and 14, in the bathroom at the base.
U.S. officials at intake centers in the United Arab Emirates and in Wisconsin have identified numerous incidents in which Afghan girls have been presented to authorities as the “wives” of much older men.
The La Crosse County Health Department is alerting community members the county is experiencing a very high COVID-19 transmission rates and is…
Two Afghan men staying at Fort McCoy in western Wisconsin were charged Wednesday with committing unrelated crimes while staying at the base.
The following people have been charged with felonies in La Crosse County Circuit Court: