2 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $194,900

TURNKEY 2-3 BR RANCH: 2 FINISHED LEVELS, NICE SPACE INSIDE & OUT! FEATURES: UPDATED DINE-IN KITCHEN (CHERRY CABINETS, SECRETARIAT, AMPLE DINING SPACE, EARTHEN TONE COUNTERS, ALL APPLCS INCL), SPACIOUS LIVING RM (CORNER WINDOWS-PLENTY OF LIGHT, TRAYED CEILING, NEW FLOORING), 2 BRS ON MAIN (TRANSOM WINDOW, DUAL CLOSET W/CHERRY BUILT-INS), CONVENIENT ATTACHED GARAGE (PLUS ADDTL PARKING) VIA 3-SEASON BREEZEWAY (NICE INDOOR/OUTDOOR SPACE W/WAINSCOTRING FOR SEASONAL DINING/MUDROOM COMBO) OVERLOOKS THE TASTEFULLY LANDSCAPED/FULLY FENCED YARD W/PAVER PATIO FOR GRILLING (RIVER ROCK, PERENIALS, MATURE TREES), BATH W/NEWER SHOWER SURROUND, FINISHED LOWER (LG FAMILY/REC RM W/KNOTTY PINE ACCENT WALL, 3RD BR/DEN, PLENTY OF STORAGE, FRAMED/STUBBED FOR EASY 2ND BATH). NICE LOCATION/WELL MAINTAINED!

